Social media companies under scrutiny when it comes to children

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — From dangerous pranks at school to explosive allegations, social media companies are coming under fire. More and more experts in the field say something has to be done immediately, before the damage becomes too great.

This week, a former data scientist with Facebook made a series of allegations against her former employer.

In front of a Senate Committee, Frances Haugen said Facebook’s own research proves the social media company is designed to prey on children for profit, incite violence and promote extremist content.

“Facebook knows that they are, that they are, leading young users to anorexia content,” Haugen said on Capitol Hill.

The problem, according to Dr. Frank Gaskill, is obvious.

“Kids are getting on there and scrolling through, not just kids, it’s also adults, trying to portray an image of ‘my life is great.’ And life isn’t always great, especially with COVID,” said Gaskill, a psychologist who specializes in technology and children.

“We’re gonna look back in about 20 years and see an entirely lost generation of people.”

In recent weeks, school districts across the country and here at home have seen their public restrooms destroyed inspired by a challenge on the social media app TikTok.

Recently, a student in Lancaster County, S.C., allegedly hit a teacher, which was another TikTok challenge.

Multiple law enforcement agencies tell FOX 46 they will investigate and prosecute anyone who commits a crime while performing one of these social media stunts.

“It’s kids wanting to get followers and wanting to be YouTube stars and TikTok stars. And thinking they’re going to get a bunch of money from it,” said Gaskill.

Facebook CEO and Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence Wednesday in a statement to employees saying, “we care deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health. It’s difficult to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives.”