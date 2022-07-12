NEW YORK (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Seven-time Olympic medalist and new Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Simone Biles had a strange encounter with a flight attendant, who mistook her for a child and offered her a coloring book.

According to FOX affiliate WNYW, Biles, who is four feet eight inches tall, took to an Instagram story and expressed disbelief in the situation. She reportedly told the flight attendant, “No, I’m good, I’m 25.”

A screenshot of the Instagram story has since been shared on Twitter by a follower of Biles.

WNYW reports that Biles was likely departing Washington, D.C. after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday at the White House. The youngest person to receive the medal, Biles won 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, and is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.

Another flight attendant reportedly offered Biles alcohol after the coloring book debacle: “The other flight attendant gave me a mimosa so we’re in the clear.”