Search continues for missing Georgia mother of 2

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Federal authorities continue to search for a missing 27-year-old Georgia mother of two who went missing over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Natalie Pearl Jones drove from Heard County, Georgia to Jackson’s Gap, Alabama to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with friends.

Jones was reportedly last seen on July 4, 2020, around midnight. She was wearing a pink and white striped top and white shorts and was driving a 2002 pink Chevrolet Cavalier, GA Tag RVE6177.

The Heard County Sheriff’s Office said that Jones’ cell phone last pinged in Heard County, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that is where she is.

Jones is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to please call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477 or call the Heard County Sheriff’s Office at 706-675-3329. You can also submit an anonymous tip to the GBI online.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to use as a reward for information that leads to Jones being found. You can find that here.