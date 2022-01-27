(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Just days before the South Carolina primary in February of 2020, the state’s top democrat urged then-candidate Joe Biden to act boldly.

“His campaign was struggling,” said Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC). “This was, quite frankly, do-or-die time for him.”

On the day of the final debate before the vote in the Palmetto state, Clyburn told Mr. Biden about an issue he said was very important to the African American community.

“I urged him to come out publicly for putting an African American woman on the Supreme Court,” Clyburn told reporters on Thursday.

Now, Clyburn is going one-step further, urging the President to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, with a Federal Judge in Columbia, Judge J. Michelle Childs.

“Everywhere she goes she’s recognized by her colleagues for her leadership qualities,” said Clyburn.

Childs was recently promoted by President Biden to the Federal Court of Appeal in D.C., which is often seen as a sort of stepping stone to the Supreme Court.

Clyburn says he first approached the President about Childs 14 months ago.

Childs was born in Michigan, but moved to South Carolina with her mother soon after her father died.

Unlike many of the other potential front runners, who went to Ivy League Colleges, Childs went to public school growing up and law school at the University of South Carolina.

“What I think makes her a little different is her demeanor,” said Marcelo Torricos, an associate attorney at Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey in Greenville, S.C. and a former law clerk for Childs. “I think she’s unbelievably even keeled, down to earth.”