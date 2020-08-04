Ryan Reynolds apologizes for plantation wedding with Blake Lively: ‘Giant f–king mistake’

'It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,' Reynolds said.

Ryan Reynolds apologized for his 2012 wedding with Blake Lively at Boone Hall, a former slave plantation, in South Carolina.

“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” Reynolds, 43, told Fast Company in a recent interview. “It’s impossible to reconcile.” The “Deadpool” actor then explained his and Lively’s decision to have an antebellum wedding.

“What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy,” Reynolds admitted.

The “Green Lantern” star also revealed that the couple “got married again” at home years after their wedding. “Shame works in weird ways,” he said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“A giant f–king mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f–k up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end,” Reynolds concluded.

For more information on this story, please click here.