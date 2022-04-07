SACRAMENTO, Calif. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A rude customer bumping into a woman trying to play the lottery has made her $10 million richer.

According to the California Lottery, LaQuedra Edwards put $40 into a Lottery Scratchers vending machine at a supermarket in Los Angeles back in November. While attempting to select which scratch-off tickets she wanted, she said that a man bumped into her and caused her to accidentally push the wrong number on the machine.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” said Edwards to the California Lottery.

When she pressed the wrong button, a $30 200X Scratchers ticket dropped down. She had no intention of buying that ticket.

Edwards was reportedly irritated in the man and that she spent most of her lottery money on one ticket instead of her usual selection of cheaper tickets. When she got in her car and began scratching the ticket, she found that she won the top prize of $10 million.

Edwards said she didn’t believe it at first, but she kept looking down at the ticket and nearly crashed her car. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my [California Lottery Mobile] app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right.”

The rudeness of one man at the supermarket made Edwards a millionaire.

“I’m still in shock. All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!'”

Edwards says she will be using her winnings to buy a house and start a non-profit organization.