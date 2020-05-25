Report: Struggling rental car companies expected to sell vehicles at deep discounts

The nation’s rental car companies are in deep trouble. And that’s another blow for the already struggling auto industry.

During normal times rental car companies account for 10% or more of US new car sales — an estimated 1.7 million to 1.9 million cars purchases last year.

But these are not normal times. Far from it.

Rental car companies get two-thirds of their revenue from airport locations. With flying down 94% in April and May, according to data of people passing through TSA checkpoints, there are far fewer people needing to rent cars, CNN reported.

And much of the non-airport business comes from customers whose cars were involved in accidents, with insurance companies paying some or all of the rental bill.

But with driving way down, accidents are also down so much that insurance companies have voluntarily returned more than $7 billion in premiums to customers.

So the rental car companies are dire straits.

“They don’t need them. And they need the cash,” said Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasting for automotive research firm LMC.

