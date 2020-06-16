Breaking News
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s father dies from coronavirus complications

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 10: U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) listens during a news conference on prescription drugs January 10, 2019 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19.

In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday.

She gave no additional information.

In her statement, Omar said no words can describe what her father meant to her.

She also asked that the public respect her and her family’s privacy.

Since her election in 2018, Omar has been at the forefront of promoting progressive policies, including the defunding and reconstruction of the Minneapolis Police Department.

