Rep. Ilhan Omar’s father dies from coronavirus complications

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19.

In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday.

She gave no additional information.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ



Surely we belong to God and to him shall we return.



It is with tremendous sadness and pain to say goodbye to my father, Nur Omar Mohamed. No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/gb7q0gMXG2 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 16, 2020

In her statement, Omar said no words can describe what her father meant to her.

She also asked that the public respect her and her family’s privacy.

Since her election in 2018, Omar has been at the forefront of promoting progressive policies, including the defunding and reconstruction of the Minneapolis Police Department.