President Trump, RNC raise $207.5 million since Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee have raised $495 million since mid-October, with much taken in after Election Day as the president fundraised off his baseless allegations of widespread election fraud.

The sum includes money raised by the Trump campaign, the RNC, their two joint fundraising committees and the president’s new political action committee, named “Save America.”

Much of the money was raised during the closing weeks of the campaign. But $207.5 million came in after Election Day as Trump repeatedly – and falsely – claimed President-elect Joe Biden won due to voter fraud.

Trump has spent millions on filing legal challenges and pushing for recounts after his Nov. 3 loss, but the largess is likely to be spent elsewhere.

Some is being funneled to Georgia, where Republicans are aiming to hold onto two Senate seats — and control of the chamber — in twin Jan. 5 runoffs.

Trump’s new PAC also allows him to build up his political bank account as he ponders his future, including a potential run in 2024.

So far, the PAC is off to a lackluster start. Despite the windfall, Save America reported in a campaign finance disclosure Thursday that it raised only $569,000 from its launch after Election Day through Nov. 23.

