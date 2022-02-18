Police trying to identify teenage girl whose body was found near vacant house in Georgia

EAST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – An Atlanta-area police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a teenage girl. Her body was found over the weekend near a vacant house in East Point, Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked by police investigating the girl’s death to complete a sketch to help identify her.

On Feb. 12, 2022, the girl’s body was found on the west side of a vacant house located in East Point.

Officials with the East Point Police Department said an autopsy confirmed the girl’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma. The girl is believed to be in her late teens, according to officials.

She was found wearing a necklace with “2005” on it and an anklet with “Wixked” on it.

According to CBS 46 in Atlanta, police believe the girl’s half-naked body was dumped at the vacant house. Additionally, police said they could not find any signs of a struggle the location.