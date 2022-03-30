ATLANTA, Ga. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Georgia man who robbed a convenience store in Metro Atlanta and got away with over $8,000 worth of Georgia Lottery tickets was captured at a motel, police said, thanks to a tip from the man’s mother.

FOX affiliate WAGA reports that 37-year-old Michael Coxton was arrested Monday after his mother saw a local news report that warrants were out for Coxton’s arrest.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told local news outlets that store surveillance video of a Newnan, Ga. convenience store allegedly shows Coxton in a stock room taking a big box of Georgia Lottery tickets.

Investigators say the tickets, however, were practically worthless and unplayable at the time they were stolen because they had just been delivered to the store and had not yet been scanned into the system. If scanned and playable, the tickets would be worth approximately $8,700.

Inmate records show Coxton is facing charges of second-degree burglary and attempting to defraud or pass stolen lottery tickets. Bond was set at $5,000.