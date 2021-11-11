Police release 911 calls from Henry Ruggs’ deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police have released two 911 calls that came in moments after former Raider Henry Ruggs III crashed into an SUV driven by 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

Tintor and her golden retriever, Max, were killed in the fiery crash.

A photograph of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs II, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In both calls, the person says they only heard the crash and saw the aftermath.

In the audio recording below, several details related to the crash were reported incorrectly. Ruggs was driving a Corvette, not a Lamborghini. And there was initial confusion over what vehicle was on fire, and where the victims were located.

Las Vegas Metro Police release two 911 calls after Henry Ruggs deadly crash. Note: first call is repeated before second call.

Computer

Tuesday November 2, 2021 03:38 and 35 seconds.



911 Operator 1

911 emergency for [inaudible] 17124 Do you need to leave fire or medical?



Caller 1

Fire, medical, bad accident.. Rainbow, Spring Valley South.



911 Operator 1

Okay, were you involved?



Caller 1

No no, I live in the house on the street. There’s a lady screaming for help in a Lamborghini, she’s trapped. And there’s a vehicle on fire.



911 Operator 1

I need medical 4646. Someone gave me FD 4646 Number 4646 FD



911 Operator 1

is it just the Lamborghini involved or is it …



Caller 1

No, there’s another vehicle in the middle of the road that’s in flames.



911 Operator 1

So two cars on fire?



Caller 1

No. One car on fire and Lamborghini is up on the curb.



911 Operator 1

The Lamborghini is the one on the curb. Not on fire.



Caller 1

Correct.



911 Operator 1

Okay, but there’s someone trapped in the Lamborghini correct?



Caller 1

Yeah.



911 Operator 1

The vehicle that’s on fire. What kind of car is that?



Caller 1

It looks like a silver SUV four door sedan that doesn’t look like anyone’s in that vehicle.



911 Operator 1

You said they were headed southbound on Rainbow?



Caller 1

No they’re heading northbound it looks like on Rainbow. The vehicles are in the northbound lane. I don’t know where the collision took place, it looks like it’s all in the northbound lane coming from Tropicana.



911 Operator 1

Okay you said it doesn’t look like anyone in that car that’s on fire.



Caller 1

No, someone’s got like little fire extinguisher but they’re not the fire. I thought I heard a dog yelping but I wasn’t sure if maybe that was my dog or something.

It looks like one of the people pulled from a Lamborghini is unconscious. There is a security patrol car that’s helping assist them.



911 Operator 1

They said somebody just got pulled out of the Lamborghini … and you said you don’t know if that person is conscious?



Caller 1

I have no clue. I know the lady’s screaming at him, talking to him and whatnot but I’m not sure.



911 Operator 1

How many people are you seeing out there sir?



Caller 1

So I’m seeing two from the Lamborghini, I’m gonna say one from the SUV. He seems to be the one yelling and cursing. A couple other people walking around and one security guard.



911 Operator 1

You’re not near them, correct?



Caller 1

No.



911 Operator 1

You’re just looking from your home you live like nearby?



Caller 1

From my backyard. Well it looks like it might have been three people from the Lamborghini.



911 Operator 1

Okay.



Caller 1

I want to say the Lamborghini was probably speeding. I mean, I heard loud revving, loud noises and then a big collision.



911 Operator 1

We got several officers on the way in the fire department as well. In the meantime is there still a vehicle fire or has it been extinguished?



Caller 1

No, it’s still on fire and it’s popping.



911 Operator 1

It’s what now?



Caller 1

It’s popping like exploding from it.



911 Operator 1

Okay



Caller 1

Looks like the gentleman that got pulled out of the Lamborghini is possibly conscious, kind of moving their head sitting up. Not fully there it looks like.



Caller 1

All right, I need medical 4646. Someone gave me FD 4646 Number 4646



911 Operator 1

All right, could you tell at all based on what you’re seeing if anyone is drunk, high, or has a weapon or you can’t tell?



Caller 1

It doesn’t look like anyone has a weapon. Possibly the people from the Lamborghini under the influence.



911 Operator 1

What color is the Lamborghini?



Caller 1

Looks to be a dark Army green.



911 Operator 1

… and, like drinking liquor or drug use, or…



Caller 1

Honestly, I’m not sure.



911 Operator 1

Okay. All right. And based on what you can see from your homes or any idea if anyone is a, anyone has any significant trauma that you can see? Any bleeding?



Caller 1

Just the one, one person who’s being pulled from the vehicle. And then there’s another lady sitting next to her. I got two squad cars pulling up now.



911 Operator 1

Okay, good. All right. What was your name sir?



Caller 1

M****** L****.



911 Operator 1

Okay, and Mr. Leone, just verify your phone number. [bleep] Thanks so much, sir. You heard it only and then you looked out your backyard and saw what happened.



Caller 1

Correct.



911 Operator 1

All right. Thanks so much. I appreciate it. Have a good night.