Police officer pictured praying before heading out for shift

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (WNCN) — With all the controversy surrounding police in America, one officer was seen praying before heading out for his shift courtesy of a now-viral photo.

The officer, identified only as “Ty” in a Facebook post by his fiancee works for the Pauls Valley Police Department in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.

Ty’s fiancee said via Facebook that he prays every night before leaving for his shift which “exemplifies exactly who he is as a person.”

“I have a prayer that I say as well, and it always begins and ends with asking God to keep him safe. It is a scary world we live in now, I am not ignorant to that. I wish more people could know Ty and I wish ALL cops were like him,” his fiancee Karmen Nalley said in the post.