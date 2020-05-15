Police find 5 children in crate with no ventilation; 3 adults charged

Deputies allegedly found five children in an unventilated crate attached to the back of a pickup truck in Needles, California, Wednesday. Temperatures were nearing 100 degrees. (Courtesy: San Bernardino County Sheriff)

(FOX News) – California authorities arrested three adults Wednesday after allegedly finding five kids in an unventilated crate attached to a pickup truck with outside temperatures nearing 100 degrees, according to local reports.

Police pulled the vehicle over in the city of Needles after receiving a call from someone who became concerned about the children’s safety after seeing the vehicle on Interstate 40 near the Fenner Rest Area, the Press-Enterprise reported.

The children ranged from 1 to 13 years old and were not properly restrained in the moving vehicle, Fox 11 reported. The crate reportedly had no ventilation, air conditioning or water inside. Children left inside hot vehicles can fall victim to heatstroke.

That can be deadly, with children dying under such circumstances about once every 10 days, according to AAA. Most vehicular heatstroke deaths occur because a distracted parent or caregiver forgot about a quiet child in the backseat – not criminal negligence.

