Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection policies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Across Florida, people living in the thousands of condominiums rising above the state’s 1,350 miles of coastline wonder if the building collapse in Surfside could happen to their home as state and local officials discuss what they can do to make sure it doesn’t.

Although building collapses are rare, local governments are looking at whether they need to adopt new inspection policies — the vast majority of counties don’t require reinspection of a building once it’s completed.

“We inspect bridges every two years and yet a high-rise can go up right on the coast and it’s inspected at the time it’s built and never again,” said Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower, who said residents have sent photos of damaged buildings. “It’s kind of a wake-up call, and some of the pictures I have seen of our own structures are scary.”

He’s in contact with the governor’s office on the issue but thinks acting locally will be quicker. One idea is reinspecting new buildings after 10 years and, depending on what’s found, inspecting again another decade later.

Miami-Dade County, where the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South partially collapsed last month, requires buildings to be recertified as safe every 40 years and every 10 years after that.

“We definitely have to have inspection of the infrastructure of these buildings,” Brower said. “They’re not falling all over the place, but we don’t want even one more like the tragedy at Surfside.”

The collapse prompted the county — as well as cities and towns within it — to take a closer look at the recertification rules already in place. One municipality, North Miami Beach has evacuated the nearly 50-year-old Crestview Towers and won’t allow residents back in until required repairs have been completed. The county announced late Friday that the 28-story Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately because of safety concerns found during a review prompted by the deadly collapse of a nearby condominium building

Florida’s beachfront high-rises take a beating from storms, saltwater and sea air, which can wear down concrete and rust rebar. There isn’t a mile of Florida’s coastline that hasn’t been affected in one way or another by hurricanes and tropical storms in the past 40 years — with some areas taking multiple hits.

Although construction standards improved when statewide building codes were strengthened in the 1980s, the quality before then was often questionable, said Brett Turner, a project manager in southwest Florida who has been in the construction industry for 45 years.

“Up until the late ’80s, there virtually were no inspections. Our codes were horrible. So any building or house that was built prior to 1986 is suspect,” Turner said. “It was the Wild West — whatever you could get away with if you were making a buck.”

Turner, who previously specialized in repairing older buildings, said he’s seen very dangerous damage in Florida buildings. “I’m surprised that (Surfside) is the first one that I’ve seen this happen to,” he said. “I’m not surprised it happened; I’m surprised it’s the first one.”

In Boca Raton, officials are working quickly to establish a recertification process for older buildings, Councilman Andy Thomson said.