Obama issues first 2020 endorsements: ‘Our country’s future hangs on this election’

Obama initially withheld support for AOC early in the 2018 midterm cycle, but ultimately endorsed the progressive candidate.

Former President Barack Obama endorsed more than 100 Democratic candidates running for office this November, but didn’t offer his support to progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a statement on Monday, Obama announced his first wave of support for 118 Democrats running for federal, statewide and state legislative offices from 17 states, including New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Illinois, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska and Nevada.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic and highly qualified Democrats,” Obama said. “Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top.”

The former president added that the group of candidates makes him “optimistic not just about our party’s chances in November but about our country’s future so long after that.”

“So if you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall,” Obama said. “And if you can, vote early — by mail or in person.”

