Newly released 911 call sheds new light on possible sighting of Brian Laundrie in North Carolina

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé Gabby Petito, hasn’t been seen in nearly three weeks.

But a man from Florida, who is hiking the Appalachian Trail, told authorities he spoke with Laundrie this weekend.

“He was talking wild,” Dennis Davis said in a 911 call to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

“He said that his girlfriend loved him and he had to go out to California to see her. And he was asking me how to get to California.”

Davis says the man he was speaking to wanted to avoid interstates and take back roads. The reported sighting happened along the North Carolina-Tennessee border. The man, according to Davis, was driving a newer model, white pickup truck.

“I wasn’t sure about what he looked like. And then I got and went and parked. And pulled up the photographs of him. And I’m 99.99% sure that was him,” said Davis.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s office says their deputies searched the area but found no sign of Laundrie. It’s at least the third North Carolina agency in recent days to have reports about a possible Laundrie sighting.

None of those reports have checked out.

“I’m telling you it was him,” said Davis.