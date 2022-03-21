CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New research out of the University of Oregon suggests doctors communicate differently with patients based on race and gender.

David Markowitz, a psychology of language researcher from the University of Oregon, analyzed 1.8 million medical records from a healthcare system in Boston. The research showed medical caregivers tended to be more impersonal with women and pay less attention to the negative experience of Black patients.

“What we find in the data is that there are a lot of consistencies in the actual language, the word level differences when we look at caregiver reports compared to other studies that have looked at gender and ethnicity disparities,” Markowitz said. “Physicians who are attending to Black patients tend to use fewer emotion terms so words such as pain, bad, worse, they use fewer negative and also fewer positive emotion terms when they are referring to Black patients compared to white patients.”

The research aligns with long-standing claims of bias in the healthcare field. Fernando Little, Chief Enterprise Diversity Officer at Atrium Health says the findings confirm what many people already know.

“There have been historical occurrences of inequities in medicine for various diversity dimensions,” Little said. “We know about the Tuskegee experiment and the history around racial inferiority in medicine.”

Little says bias is addressed proactively at Atrium Health.

“We do our best to get ahead of these instances by making sure that our providers and our clinicians understand what their unconscious biases may be. We’re all good people, but all of us have biases,” Little said.

When it comes to Black women, the research found the group experiences more questioning from medical providers when compared to other races and genders.

“We have to make sure we’re honest around helping our providers identify those biases, and then working with them to mitigate those biases, for the purpose of an excellent patient experience,” Little said.

On top of internal work, Little encourages patients to feel empowered to elevate any concerns of care to another provider or the patient experience team.

“You can work through a clinician, your nurse, or pretty much anyone on that care team to say, who can I speak with about my experience,” Little said. “Everyone is empowered to give you the information that you need?”

Markowitz hopes healthcare systems nationwide use the research as a reminder of the importance of intentional work to mitigate bias.

“It shows that there’s a system-level of bias, we often talk about how maybe there are just a few bad actors in a particular system. But what this evidence suggests is that when we look across thousands of caregivers, thousands of patients, there are these subtle patterns of bias,” Markowitz said.

Markowitz said if bias persists it could negatively impact patient health and care.

“You could imagine that one’s care is also going to be gravely affected if bias is a part and baked into the system,” Markowitz said. “We need to figure out ways to mitigate it and also acknowledge it to then find resolutions.”