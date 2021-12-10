New legislation aims to regulate airline fees

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Fees to check luggage and some people paying extra to sit next to their own child. Lawmakers say these extra charges are big money makers for airlines and some introducing the legislation still can’t figure out why people are paying so much.

Flying the friendly skies could be a little friendlier if travelers had more money in their pockets. Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate say one way to do that is by regulating certain fees.

“No economic justification for it,” said Connecticut Senator, Richard Blumenthal. “And frankly there’s no moral justification.”

The legislation would have the Department of Transportation look into the fees. Everything from checked bags, to making sure parents can sit with their children, and some travelers at Charlotte Douglas Airport say it’s a good thing because everything on a plane comes at a price.

“For the more comfier seats,” said Casey Smith, as she picked up her luggage. “The more you have to pay. I just think they should all be about the same.”

Not everyone is on board, some loading up bags say every company charges fees for something so why not airlines. The same thought as some Republicans on Capitol Hill.

“At the end of the day, its consumers that make a determination of what succeeds and what fails,” added U.S. Representative Mike Kelly from Pennsylvania.

People say they will wait and see if this legislation makes it to its final destination, but some feel one way or another the fees will stay.

“I think the concept would be great,” added Smith. “But I honestly feel like they would just start including the additional fees in our flight cost for the ticket.”