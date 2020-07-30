Nevada sheriff tells library not to call 911 if they support BLM

A rural Nevada sheriff warned the county library not to bother calling 911 to report acts of lewdness or other incidents should the board issue a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“To support this movement is to support violence and to openly ask for it to happen in Douglas County,” Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley wrote in an open letter addressed to the Douglas County Public Library Board of Trustees on Monday.

“Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help. I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behavior since those are just some of the recent calls my office has assisted you with in the past.”

Coverley also pointed out how: “the Black Lives Matter movement openly calls all law enforcement corrupt and racist on their website. They call for the defunding of police, and we have seen how a lack of active law-enforcement has worked in Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon.” The sheriff added that: “numerous Black Lives Matter protests have resulted in violence, property damage and the closing of local businesses, sometimes permanently.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more on this story, please click here.