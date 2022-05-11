MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man was alarmed when he got an alert on his cell phone from his home security system and saw two strangers crawling around a vehicle in his carport. As it turns out, one of them was wearing a T-shirt that let him know exactly what they were up to at the time.

A photograph of a man in a shirt with the word “CROOKS” across his chest in colorful letters is getting lots of attention online.

The incident happened Sunday when the homeowner said two males scaled his back fence and rummaged through his carport.

Some wondered if the picture had been Photoshopped — but the homeowner said no, that is exactly what he was wearing.

“How could you not laugh at that? You have to laugh. It’s so insane,” said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified.

After he got the notification, he said he called 911, but before officers arrived, another neighbor had already scared them away.

He said the pair dropped a pump they were trying to lift over the fence. In the home surveillance video, one of the prowlers carries the pump out of the carport.

“I’m so fed up,” the homeowner said.

He said there had been several other burglaries in the neighborhood, and a few months ago, someone tried to break into his house in the middle of the night.

The homeowner also said it appeared this time the thieves went down the alleyway behind his home and were looking over the fences to see if there was anything to steal.

He said several police officers responded within minutes.

“I’m glad they are taking it seriously,” he said. “They are just as fed up because it is never-ending.”