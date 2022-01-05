NC politicians remember the Jan. 6 insurrection one year later

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Thursday marks one year since the violent attack on our Capitol. Hundreds of members of congress were evacuated from the House Floor, and FOX 46 Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow got their perspective on this tragic event.

Most members of Congress said the morning of January 6th was just like any other Washington D.C. morning, but by noon that quickly changed. Thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump had gathered outside of the White House for the “Save America” rally. Congressman Madison Cawthorn, of North Carolina, was gearing up to speak at the event.

“The Democrats, with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans, hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice,” Cawthorn said to the crowd.

After the event ended, Trump supporters did not go home or back to their hotels, they headed to the Capitol. What happened next put January 6th in the history books and all members of Congress in danger.

“It was kind of like a football game, you hear the roar faintly. Then it got right there. And then you had the doors being, you know, people rushing the doors, and they rushed us out,” Congressman Ralph Norman (SC-5), described.

Norman was on the House Floor when rioters breached the Capitol.

“They got all these tunnels in Washington that they put us in, but I imagine we had, out of the 435 [members of Congress], we probably had 300 of us in there.”

Congressman Ted Budd was one of those 300 members.

“We were just sworn in three days before. So, a lot of new members, we’re helping people figure out what to do, just like people had helped me out four years prior. So, we were on the floor. We were told by the Sergeant of Arms; we need to evacuate. And there was no partisanship at that moment. My arm was around an elderly member from the other party to help her get down the stairs, and to safety. So, there was no partisanship in the house at that moment. It was not a partisan moment. We were just trying to help one another. Get to safety,” Ted Budd explained.

But partisan politics had been at the forefront of the conversation just minutes before the Capitol was breached. Members on both sides were debating the electoral college votes, a process that most anticipated to take over 24 hours.

“The shame of it, though, is that we were winning the debate that day on the House Floor, those of us who saw very clearly that the constitution lays out that only state legislatures can set election laws. And in several states, including North Carolina, other people change the election law in violation of the Constitution,” Congressman Richard Hudson, (NC-8), explained.

Congresswoman Alma Adams, (NC-12), never made it to the House Chamber that day. Once she heard about the violent protests outside the Capitol, she got a bad feeling in the pit of her stomach and decided not to go to the Chamber.

“All of the alarms started going on. We got warning signals on our computers telling you to shelter in place. It was horrible you could hear people shouting,” Adams described the scene from her office.

But Adams said once the Capitol Police said the building was secure, she was ready to get back to work and certify the election results. Congressman William Timmons, (SC-4), was glad the destruction didn’t last for very long.

“I was very, very upset by the manner in which that day transpired. But the good news is, it was only three-ish hours that we were not in total control of the Capitol. I just think could’ve been a lot worse. So, I think we’re fortunate and we’re going to learn from it and it’ll never happen again,” Timmons said.

Congressman Dan Bishop condemned the violence that happened that day, but has a different outlook on the protests as a whole.

“The great majority of the people who came to Washington to participate in a protest, were doing what Americans can and should do, the right to participate in political protest and petition their government for redress,” Bishop said.

All of the Republicans interview in Withrow’s Political Report Card Series voted against forming an independent commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol. The majority said the commission was more of a political spectacle that would be dictated by the Democrats and not bipartisan. Congresswoman Adams voted for the commission.