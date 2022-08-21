GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNCN) — Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina, Ali Ingersoll, was crowned as Ms. Wheelchair America on Saturday.
Ingersoll is a Raleigh native and in 2010, she broke her neck diving in the Bahamas. Ingersoll is paralyzed from her chest down.
Today, Ingersoll is a day trader and helps people navigate insurance appeals.
Ms. Wheelchair America took place Aug. 15-20 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The competition featured 21 wheelchair-bound women from across the country.
The competition is based on advocacy, achievement and presentation.
Ingersoll will reign as Ms. Wheelchair America for one year.