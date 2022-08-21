GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNCN) — Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina, Ali Ingersoll, was crowned as Ms. Wheelchair America on Saturday.

Ingersoll is a Raleigh native and in 2010, she broke her neck diving in the Bahamas. Ingersoll is paralyzed from her chest down.

Ms. Wheelchair America, Ali Ingersoll (Photo from Ms. Wheelchair America)

Today, Ingersoll is a day trader and helps people navigate insurance appeals.

Ms. Wheelchair America took place Aug. 15-20 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The competition featured 21 wheelchair-bound women from across the country.

The competition is based on advocacy, achievement and presentation.

Ingersoll will reign as Ms. Wheelchair America for one year.