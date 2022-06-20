Authorities are pursuing a motorcycle near Echo Park Monday morning. Sky5 is overhead.

The motorcycle rider is wanted for speeding, California Highway Patrol Officer Nicholson told KTLA.

The chase started on the southbound 605 Freeway at Carson, CHP said. The motorcycle then headed southbound on the 405 Freeway.

Video from Sky5 showed a CHP motorcycle officer following closely behind the suspect in Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium.

Around 10:40 a.m., the motorcycle rider was seen going off-road on a dirt path near the park.

Check back for updates on this developing story.