Missouri hunters kill nearly 500 squirrels, busted for ‘gross overlimit,’ officials say

Missouri Department of Conservation image

ELLINGTON, Mo. (KTVI) – A group of hunters accused of killing nearly 500 squirrels in Missouri is headed to court to face a judge.

The 16 hunters are facing allegations of harvesting 151 squirrels over the limit in the Current River Conservation Area after a tipster told Missouri Department of Conservation agents about the group. The department called it a “gross overlimit of squirrels.”

Over two days, the squirrel hunters, who were not from the area, harvested 471 squirrels, violating Missouri regulations, which allow no more than 20 squirrels over two days. All game must also be separate and identifiable to each hunter.

A picture of the bust posted Tuesday to Facebook shows piles of hairless squirrels. The bodies look as though they have been charred by a fire. It is not yet clear with the hunters were going to do with their catch.

The hunters were all cited for possession for having squirrels numbering over the limit, and warnings were issued for failure to keep wildlife separate and identifiable.