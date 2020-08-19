Minneapolis cop’s attorney claims George Floyd overdosed on fentanyl, says charges should be dropped

The attorney for one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is alleging that his client Thomas Lane should be cleared because Floyd overdosed on fentanyl while resisting arrest.
In Monday’s filing, Earl Gray said the disappearance of a white spot on Floyd’s tongue in the body camera video looks like “2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose.”
“All he had to do is sit in the police car, like every other defendant who is initially arrested. While attempting to avoid his arrest, all by himself, Mr. Floyd overdosed on Fentanyl,” the court documents read. “Given his intoxication level, breathing would have been difficult at best. Mr. Floyd’s intentional failure to obey commands, coupled with his overdosing, contributed to his own death.”
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report said toxicology testing found fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system.
