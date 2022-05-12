LIVONIA, Mich. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two 11-year-olds were hospitalized after a fifth grader brought marijuana gummies to a Michigan elementary school, the same school that a kindergartener brought margaritas during snack time nearly a month ago.

According to FOX affiliate WJBK-TV, police are investigating where the drugs came from. Parents are concerned and questioning not only the parent of the child who brought the edibles to school, but also the school itself, especially after similar incidents happened recently.

“I got a call before because my daughter brought in peanut butter crackers and they said she can’t bring those because there are kids in here with peanut butter allergies but this boy is passing out marijuana in the classroom,” said parent Krstle Morton to WJBK.

Morton’s son was given one of the edibles, and reportedly did not know that he was experiencing a high from the THC.

“He was feeling funny. That’s all he kept saying (was that) he felt funny,” Morton said to WJBK. “To know that my child had, has this in his system makes me angry. Devastated.”

A spokesperson for the school, Grand River Academy, said that parents need to be more responsible in keeping products like edibles out of reach of children.

“While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

Both children hospitalized are expected to be okay. Child Protective Services was reportedly notified of the incident.

A month ago, WJBK reported that parents were outraged when a kindergartner at Grand River Academy brought a bottle of ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas and Dixie cups to the school, knowing exactly what it was.

“The girl poured it in her cup and she drank it and the girl ended up telling her what it is, and she went and told the teacher there is liquor in this cup, and the teacher gave her a funny face,” said parent Doninique Zanders to WJBK.

Much like in the most recent incident, a spokesperson for the school at the time released a very similar statement: “While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible. It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks.”

It is unclear if the child in that incident received any disciplinary action. The school reportedly told parents of the incident and that the students “were physically okay and said they would hand out discipline to the student, if necessary.”