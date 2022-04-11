FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Massachusetts man was apprehended in Georgia after investigators learned that he impregnated his 14-year-old daughter.

According to the Fulton County, Ga. Sheriff’s Office, Roque Garcia-Ortiz is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated rape of a child, and one count of rape of child with force.

Investigators feared Garcia-Ortiz was going to flee to Puerto Rico because he has family there.

Garcia-Ortiz was located at a hotel in East Point, Ga. and was brought in without incident. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Massachusetts.