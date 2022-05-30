ADELANTO, Calif. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A California man was arrested Sunday after investigators say he walked up to a detention center requesting entry to the delivery area so he could deliver drugs.

According to the San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Luis Caballer walked up to the High Desert Detention Center and activated the intercom. He told investigators that he was making a delivery of drugs, and he was advised to sit outside on the curb, and someone would come out and assist him.

Deputies responded and found Caballer under the influence of a controlled substance. His backpack contained approximately 1.8 pounds of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Caballer was booked into jail on bringing a controlled substance to a jail facility. Bond was set at $25,000 and he is set to appear in court on Wednesday.