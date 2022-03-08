LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Pennsylvania are investigating the cause of death of a man who died after officers attempted to take him into custody.

According to sister-station WTRF, officers attempted to take 34-year-old Albert Beckworth-Thompson into custody Sunday after police received multiple calls about a man screaming and acting erratically. Police learned Beckworth-Thompson had also allegedly broken into a home, burglarized it, and assaulted the homeowners.

While officers attempted to take Beckworth-Thompson into custody, he reportedly yelled at officers that he had been drugged by his girlfriend and questioned whether the officers were real. He then resisted and ran from officers.

After a short chase, two officers tased him and tried again to take him into custody.

While he was being handcuffed, officers noticed he was losing consciousness. Officers began CPR until paramedics arrived and transported Beckworth-Thompson to an area hospital, where he died.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

WTRF’s Corrine Hackathorn contributed to this story.