Man arrested in Puerto Rico after killing dog on golf course

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico police said Monday that they arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a dog that had stolen his ball on a golf course at a well-known resort.

Authorities identified the man as Salil Zaveri and said the shooting occurred Saturday at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort in the north coastal town of Río Grande. Police said he used a 9mm gun to shoot the dog several times.

Zaveri was released on $60,000 bond but his passport and driver’s license have been seized. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zaveri is a sales and marketing consultant and the CEO of Zaveri Consulting, LLC.