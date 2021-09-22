Louisiana woman sets fire to grocery store while naked

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A West Monroe, Louisiana woman has been arrested and charged with arson after starting several small fires while naked inside of a grocery store.

Courtsey: OPSO Bookings

According to the arrest report, 37-year-old Angela Watson was discovered inside a Mac’s Fresh Market as firefighters were extinguishing the fire, wearing only a white butcher’s coat and nothing else.

Signs of forced entry were detected and at least 13 small fires were lit inside the building. Considering the damage caused by the fires, smoke, and water; it is estimated to be over $1 million in damages.

Firefighters on the scene were allowed access to surveillance footage provided by the store manager during an interview. The footage shows a naked woman forcefully entering the store and she gathered multiple bottles of lighter fluid and began soaking multiple products, displays, and a clerk’s stand that held flammable liquid. She was then seen moving across the store setting the fires with a lighter.

Watson was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of simple arson, three counts of simple criminal damage to property, and one count of simple burglary.