Burglary suspect in custody after LAPD pursuit of pickup truck through the North Hollywood area

(KTLA) – A burglary suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit through the North Hollywood area early Thursday morning, Sky5 video showed.

The white pickup truck was seen speeding through neighborhoods, running red lights and driving through a busy intersection, narrowly missing vehicles coming from a cross street.

At one point, officers could be seen deploying spike strips to stop the truck, but the driver managed to swerve away and continue driving, with several Los Angeles Police Department cruisers following closely behind.

Eventually, the truck came to a stop shortly before 8 a.m. near Vineland Avenue and Weddington Street after two of the vehicle’s wheels were damaged.

The driver remained inside the truck as officers blocked the roadway. He eventually came out peacefully about half an hour later and was detained by officers.

The chase started after officers received reports of a burglary in the 10900 block of Whipple Street in Studio City, according to LAPD.

The back of the pickup truck was seen loaded with items during the pursuit, but it’s unclear if they were what was stolen in Studio City.

Police have not identified the suspect and no further details on the alleged burglary were immediately available.

