Landlord stabs tenant during fight over water, Ohio police say

National News

by: Daniel Griffin,

Posted: / Updated:
February 20 2022 02:30 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A landlord allegedly stabbed one of his tenants as he tried to turn off the water to the man’s apartment Sunday, according to police in Columbus, Ohio.

Officers responded at approximately 8:40 p.m. and met with the tenant, a 58-year-old man, and a witness.

The tenant told police his landlord, a 30-year-old man, had come to his apartment and was trying to shut off the water.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Police said when the victim went to talk to his landlord, they got into an argument and fought about the water. The landlord then allegedly used a cutting instrument he was using to chop away ice and snow around the water shutoff to stab the victim once in the side before fleeing the scene.

The tenant was treated at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories