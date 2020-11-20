Kyle Rittenhouse used coronavirus stimulus check to buy AR-15 used in deadly shooting: report

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. In a document filed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, defense attorneys say sending Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob.” (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse used his government stimulus check to buy the AR-15 he allegedly used to fatally shoot two men this summer, according to a new report.

At 17, Rittenhouse was too young to purchase the assault rifle under Wisconsin law, so he gave his pal Dominick Black, then 18, the money to buy one in the spring, the accused gunman told the Washington Post.

“I got my $1,200 from the coronavirus Illinois unemployment ’cause I was on furlough from YMCA and I got my first unemployment check so I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll use this to buy it,’” Rittenhouse told the Washington Post from a juvenile detention center, where he’s been held on $2 million cash bail since the August shootings.

Black is now charged with two felony counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a minor resulting in death after Rittenhouse allegedly gunned down Anthony Huber and Joseph Rittenhouse during riots in Kenosha on Aug. 25.

