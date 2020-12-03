Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse ordered to stand trial

Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (Antioch Police Department via AP)

17-year-old appeared in hearing via Zoom Thursday after he was freed from jail last month on $2 million bond

A judge on Thursday ruled that Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial on all six counts related to the shooting deaths of two men and wounding of a third during a protest in Kenosha, Wis., in August.

The decision came after Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Ill., appeared in a Kenosha County preliminary court hearing held via Zoom. The teen was freed from jail last month after posting a $2 million bond, with most of the money raised through a legal defense fund set up by conservatives portraying him as a patriot protecting other people’s property.

Rittenhouse told police he was attacked while guarding a business and that he fired in self-defense during demonstrations and civil unrest that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a local Black man. Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the fatal shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and in the wounding of a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

In a filing this week, his defense attorney, Mark Richards, asked the court to dismiss two of the six counts against Rittenhouse. He argued that a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 isn’t supported by the law – an argument the court already rejected once.

