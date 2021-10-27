Jury to weigh accusations against organizers of deadly Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After almost three days, several rounds of questioning and lots of excuses, a jury has been selected in the Charlottesville Rally civil trial.

While there were a few criminal prosecutions stemming from the deadly August 2017 rally, including a murder conviction, this is a federal civil rights case. It’s being brought under an 1871 Civil War era law known as the Ku Klux Klan act created to protect freed slaves from being denied their civil rights.

It is unique in that it allows individuals to sue other individuals, rather than a government entity, yet difficult to prove because it requires plaintiffs to show the defendants conspired to commit the alleged violence.

Jury selection remained anonymous – the jurors were referred to by numbers rather than name – due to the security issues surrounding the trial. The process was also onerous because most candidates were familiar with the rally, and many had strong opinions. Those who indicated they could not be fair and impartial – a legal requirement to be a juror – were summarily dismissed.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Thursday at 9amET. The ten plaintiffs, collectively represented by one legal team, have indicated they will be approximately ninety minutes in length. The twenty-four defendants, fourteen individuals and ten organizer groups, have not indicated whether they will give opening statements or how many there may be.

This trial is being heard in the US District Court for the Fourth Circuit in Charlottesville, Virginia, presided over by Justice Norman K. Moon.