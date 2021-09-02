VIDEO: 4 people on board NC-bound plane that crashed into Connecticut building confirmed dead

FARMINGTON, Conn., (WTNH) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal plane crash in Farmington on Thursday morning. Officials confirmed all four occupants of the plane have perished.

The FAA reported that a Cessna Citation 560X business jet taking off from Robertson Airport in Plainville crashed into the Trumpf building in Farmington just before 10 a.m.

Farmington Police say the first officers on the scene reported a plane struck the building and was fully engulfed in flames.

The plan was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina with four people aboard. Officials confirmed both pilots and both passengers have died as a result of the crash.

Farmington police said witnesses reported the plane had trouble shortly after takeoff. The plane then hit the ground and slid into the building. Farmington police report there is evidence of some kind of mechanical failure during take-off.

Police officials did say that all Trumpf employees are accounted for and there were no reported injures. Farmington Police say it is miraculous everyone got out of the building so quickly unharmed.

“Connecticut Natural Gas Company did mention only a few feet from this building, if the plane had struck that building back there, the explosion would have been enormous and we would have had a lot more loss of life here,” Farmington PD Lt. Tim McKenzie

Governor Ned Lamont headed to the scene Thursday afternoon.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area so emergency crews can evacuate the area.

The FAA along with Farmington Police and NTSB are investigating. Officials expect to be processing the scene for several days.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.