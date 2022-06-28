WASHINGTON (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Outside of Tuesday’s bombshell testimony on the events of January 6, 2021, there are questions on what this could potentially mean for former President Donald Trump and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Meadows, who served as a congressman representing the state’s 11th district, is alleged to have been inactive on the day of the riots at the Capitol. In testimony Tuesday, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson revealed there were moments where Meadows did not engage with Trump after a speech he made prior to the riots.

“It’s really hard to defend that behavior, even if there is no specific criminal activity you can charge them with,” said Eric Heberlig, a political science professor at UNC Charlotte.

Heberlig said the hearing, while damning in many respects for the Trump administration and Trump himself, also raises questions for Meadows.

In testimony Tuesday, Hutchinson indicated Meadows knew how bad things could get.

“Things might get real, real bad on January 6th,” Hutchinson said Meadows told her, noting a “lack of reaction” to the events happening at the Capitol.

“It looks bad,” said Heberlig.

Heberlig noted, within the next few weeks, Meadows could be faced with a choice.

“This puts pressure on him to testify in some way,” he said.

Former Trump Administration official and former South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney tweeted about the hearings today. He said Meadows was likely too afraid to tell Trump something “he didn’t want to hear,” and thinks Meadows will testify to avoid getting indicted.