Jacob Blake handcuffed to hospital bed, father says

'He can't go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?'

The father of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot multiple times by a Wisconsin police officer on Sunday, said his son was handcuffed to his hospital bed when he went to visit him on Wednesday.

“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” said Jacob Blake Sr., according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer who was responding to a reported domestic dispute. The shooting has left the 29-year-old paralyzed from the waist down, his family said.

The Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice did not return calls and emails from Fox News.

The elder Blake said Gov. Tony Evers has reached out to his family, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Evers, a Democrat, was asked about the Times report during a Thursday news conference.

“Hell, yes!” he said when asked if he was concerned about Blake being handcuffed. “I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary. I can’t imagine why that’s happening and I would hope that we would be able to find a better way to have him get better and recover.”

