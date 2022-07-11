CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A furious Georgia mother took to TikTok to describe a harrowing experience where she claims American Airlines lost her daughter in a Florida airport.

According to FOX affiliate WAGA, 39-year-old Monica Gilliam dropped her 12-year-old daughter off at the Chattanooga airport so the girl could fly to Miami to spend some time with her father.

Gilliam reportedly paid an additional $150 on top of the ticket price since her daughter was an unaccompanied minor. The extra cost was so an airline employee could escort her directly to her dad at the Miami airport.

In the TikTok video, Gilliam said that she received a call an hour after the flight landed in Miami from an American Airlines manager.

“He says, ‘Your child is missing. We’ve shut down the terminal. We don’t know where she is,'” said Gilliam.

Gilliam claims the flight to Miami began smoothly at the Chattanooga airport, where her daughter had breakfast and a flight attendant brought her to the plane and let her board first.

“They give you a lanyard for your child to wear and it’s got all of the child’s information inside it… their boarding pass, which lets everybody know that they’re not traveling with an adult,” said Gilliam.

Gilliam said she stayed at the airport until the plane took off. It wasn’t until two hours later and a call from her ex-husband followed by a call from American Airlines that she knew there was a problem.

“How do you lose an unaccompanied minor? How did you lose my child?”

American Airlines emailed a response to the mishap to FOX News:

“American cares deeply about our young passengers and is committed to providing a safe and pleasant travel experience for them. We take these matters very seriously and are looking into what occurred. A member of our team has reached out to the customer to learn more about their experience.”

Gilliam said that her daughter made it safely to her dad but was concerned that she was walking around Miami airport alone with an “unaccompanied minor” tag on her.

“I was so grateful that she is safe, but this could have ended really, really badly,” said Gilliam.