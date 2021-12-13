House committee votes to hold former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of congress

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Another former high-ranking Trump official is faced with possible criminal charges after refusing to testify.

Monday night, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol voted to recommend holding former Trump Chief-of-Staff and former North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows in contempt of congress.

The full House will take up the recommendation as early as this week. If lawmakers hold Meadows in contempt the Justice Department could then pursue criminal charges.

“Mr. Meadows put himself in this situation,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, (D-MS) Chair of the committee, “And he must now accept the consequences.”

The panel released a 51-page report Sunday night, ahead of the vote, outlining the case against Meadows.

The former Tar Heel lawmaker released thousands of emails and texts to the committee before refusing to testify.

The committee wants to know more about whether Former President Trump had anything to do with the delayed response of the National Guard as the violence intensified at the Capitol.

According to documents released by the select committee, Meadows sent an email to an unidentified person saying the Guard would there to “protect pro Trump people.”

“Our democracy was inches from ruin. Our system of government was stretched to the breaking point. Members and staff were terrorized. Police officers fought hand in hand for hours. People lost their lives,” Thompson said.

Committee members argue Meadows played a key role in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

When one member of Congress texted Meadows about, what that member admitted to be a “highly controversial” plan to appoint alternative electors, Meadows texted back, “I love it.”

“Mr. Meadows was a central participant in the events that culminated in this assault on our capitol, our country and our core democratic values,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, (D-FL).

Former Trump official Steve Bannon was found to be in contempt of congress earlier this year. The DOJ has since filed criminal charges against Bannon.

It’s been almost two hundred years since a former member of congress has been held in contempt of congress. Meadows’ lawyer argues that a contempt vote is “unjust” citing executive privilege.