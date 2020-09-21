High school students awarded college scholarships for carrying flags onto football field on 9/11

Two Ohio high school students have been awarded scholarships after being briefly suspended from their football team for carrying flags onto the field during a game on September 11.
The Little Miami students, Brady Williams and Jarad Bentley, had been told by the school district to not bring flags on the field. But they did it anyway.
Williams, who is the son of a sheriff’s deputy, carried a “Thin Blue Line flag” and Bentley, who is the son of a fireman, carried a “Thin Red Line Flag” onto the field. The school later suspended Williams and Bentley from the team.
On Tuesday, the Little Miami Board of Education said it understood the students’ desire to “show their support of our first responders on the anniversary of 9/11” but because they did not obtain permission from school officials to bring flags onto the field, they had been suspended.
