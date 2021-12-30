GRAPHIC VIDEO: Tiger shot dead after biting man’s arm at Florida zoo

WARNING: The visuals, as well as screaming and other audio heard in this video may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Graphic body camera video from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments after a man was attacked by a tiger at the Naples Zoo.

The man, River Rosenquist, 26, of Naples, survived, but the tiger was shot and killed by a deputy.

The sheriff’s office said Rosenquist works for a third-party cleaning service and went into an unauthorized area of the zoo. He breached the tiger enclosure, and was either feeding or petting a tiger when it grabbed his arm and pulled it into the enclosure.

The video shows a deputy arrive and try to get the tiger to release Rosenquist’s arm as he screams out in pain. The deputy’s attempts were unsuccessful, so he shot the animal in order to save Rosenquist’s life, the sheriff’s office said.

The tiger, an 8-year-old named Eko, ran to the back of the enclosure and was tranquilized before a veterinarian determined it died of its injuries.

“Our deputy did everything he could do in that situation and he ultimately made the only possible decision he could in order to save this man’s life,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “This was a tragic encounter at our world-class zoo facility. We value our community partnership with the Naples Zoo and their focus on conservation and education.”

Investigators have yet to determine whether Rosenquist will face criminal charges.