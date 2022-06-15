ROSWELL, Ga. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in Georgia charged a mother for leaving her young children inside a hot car while she shopped at a Dollar Tree.

According to FOX affiliate WAGA, Eneilu Espinoza is charged with first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. Her children, ages five and three months, were left alone inside the car in the parking lot of the store. A passerby reported the children locked inside the vehicle.

Investigators found Espinoza inside the store shopping at the time. The three-month-old had to be hospitalized, while the five-year-old boy was released into the custody of his father.

WAGA reports that the temperature outside at the time of the incident was at least 93 degrees.