Georgia man shot dead accidentally by toddler, police chief says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was accidentally shot dead inside his Georgia home on Dec. 5 by a child just under 2 years old, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter confirmed Tuesday.
According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Dustin Walters was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Minter said the toddler found the gun and fatally struck Walters, but would not disclose further details per the family’s request for privacy. SPD says the man’s family members were there when it happened.
“We grieve along with the Walters family,” Minter said Tuesday. “As a parent, I cannot imagine what this family is going through or will continue to go through in the coming years.
“What we want to make sure now is that parents are aware that although rare, these incidents can happen with tragic results. Please take this seriously and take the steps to ensure that you and your family members are safe.”
SPD continued to urge gun owners to lock up their weapons and to visit its headquarters or their local precinct for a free gunlock.
“This amplifies our need for gun safety,” Mayor Van Johnson said.