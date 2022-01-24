Fort Bragg troops prepare to deploy amid Ukraine-Russia tensions

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Troops from Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division may soon be sent to Eastern Europe as tensions continue to increase between Russia and Ukraine.

The White House is considering sending as many as five thousand troops to Europe.

So far, about 8500 U.S. military members have been put on heightened alert.

U.S. Service Members could also be moved from existing posts in NATO countries in Europe.

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis called Monday for an aggressive stance against Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.

“That must start with imposing robust economic sanctions against Putin’s inner circle and casting Russia as a pariah state,” Tillis said.

“Democracy is in danger in Europe. We must clarify our support for Ukraine and do everything in our power to protect our allies.”

Last week, President Joe Biden said he had warned Putin that an invasion of Ukraine would cause the U.S. to send more troops to the region.

On Sunday, the State Department ordered the families of Diplomats in Ukraine to leave the country.