Former Fort Hood soldier whose skeletal remains were found to be buried without military honors, family claims

“The fact that they’re trying to take that away from him isn’t right," his brother, Nick Wedel, said.

FORT HOOD, Texas – The family of Gregory Wedel-Morales, a former Fort Hood soldier missing for 10 months until his skeletal remains were discovered buried near the Texas Army base in June, are claiming he won’t receive military honors at his funeral and are left with only questions pending further investigation into the case.

Wedel-Morales’ family held a vigil in his honor in his hometown of Sapulpa, Okla., on Saturday.

His skeletal remains were found about a week before those of a different Fort Hood soldier were discovered.

Investigators looking into the death of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, whose case has received more widespread media attention, believe she was bludgeoned to death at the base in April.

