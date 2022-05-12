KEY LARGO, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A South Florida woman who reportedly drove recklessly and fled from deputies told them that getting arrested had been on her “bucket list” since high school.

Investigators in Monroe County, Fla. arrested 19-year-old Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas. A deputy spotted Douglas’ vehicle driving recklessly just before 8 a.m. Thursday. He turned on his lights and siren, but she did not immediately stop.

Douglas was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding. Looks like she can cross that off her list.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.