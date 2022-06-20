NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A child was airlifted to a Tampa, Fla. hospital after reportedly being stabbed in the chest by a catfish.

According to FOX affiliate WTVT, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. Monday. Officials say the child was en route to the hospital with their mother when they had difficulty breathing.

Firefighters responded and listed the child as a trauma patient and airlifted them to the hospital for treatment.

WTVT reports that experts say that many types of catfish carry venomous glands along their sharp spines and the spines “can be locked into place when the catfish is threatened” and jab potential predators.

The child’s current condition is unknown.